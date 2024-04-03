Why Does Upstate New York Smell Like Farts And Urine?

For months Upstate New York residents have been complaining about an awful smell.

If you visited or live in New York's capital recently it's possible you also noticed this smell.

Albany, New York Smells Like Farts, Urine

An awful smell, that residents say smells like an awful mix of urine and flatulence, has been plaguing Albany, New York since around September.

Officials from the Capital Region have been searching for the source of the smell for months.

Albany Residents have been complaining to elected officials since the fall of 2023.

"We are aware of reports of an unidentified odor observed in portions of North Albany,” the Albany Mayor's Office told the Times Union.

Investigation Into Awful Smell In The Capital Region

The smell varies depending on the weather. It lingers in north Albany, especially around Interstate 787 and Interstate 90, the New York Post reports.

The New York State DEC is investigating reports of the unpleasant smell but has yet to comment on the possible cause of the smell.

The DEC says all can report any “unfamiliar and unpleasant” odors to the DEC.

Why Does the Hudson Valley Smell Like Semen?

In the past, Hudson Valley residents complained of a "semen" like smell.

That's blamed on the Callery Pear.

The tree with beautiful white flowers blooms for several days in spring. During the blooming process, the "semen" smell appears.

Unique Smells Associated With Upstate New York

Many other unique smells are associated with Upstate New York.

See the full list below:

