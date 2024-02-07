‘Urgent Lifesaving Do Not Drive’ Warning For Many New York Drivers
Several very popular car makers issued a "dire Do Not Drive" warning for many cars driven daily across New York State.
Honda and Toyota recently issued a "Do Not Drive" warning.
Honda Issues "Do Not Drive" Warning
Models with Alpha airbags include:
- 2001-2002 Honda Accord
- 2001-2002 Honda Civic
- 2002 Honda CR-V
- 2002 Honda Odyssey
- 2003 Honda Pilot
- 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL
- 2003 Acura 3.2CL
Toyota Also Issues "Do Not Drive Warning"
Honda Issues Recall For Nearly 1 Million More Vehicles
This week, Honda announced a separate recall for over 750,000 cars, SUVs, minivans and pickups.
The recall was announced because a defect may cause airbags to deploy when they shouldn't, officials say. These cars don't have the Takata Alpha airbags.
The following vehicles are part of the recall.
- 2020-2022 Honda Accord
- 2020-2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Civic 2-door
- 2020-2022 Honda Civic 4-door
- 2021-2022 Honda Civic hatchback
- 2021 Honda Civic Type R
- 2020-2021 Honda CR-V
- 2020-2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2020-2022 Honda HR-V
- 2021 Honda Insight
- 2020-2022 Honda Odyssey
- 2020-2022 Honda Pilot
- 2020-2021 Honda Passport
- 2020-2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2020-2022 Acura RDX
- 2020-2021 Acura TLX
Check your vehicle for recalls here.
