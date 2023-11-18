Upstate New York Winery Named One Of The Best In America

New York State has many incredible wineries. But only one was recently named the best in the Empire State.

On Wednesday, Microsoft News compiled a list of the best wineries in each state. MSN used Yelp ratings and reviews to figure out the best.

Best Winery In New York State Uncorked

Ports of New York Winery in Ithaca Google loading...

Ports of New York Winery in Ithaca was named the best winery in New York State.

The winery on Taber Street in Ithaca, New York has a 4.7 rating out of 5 on Yelp.

One Yelp reviewer wrote:

What a lovely place, run by a lovely man who tells great stories & spouts knowledge about winemaking, calvados making & spirit making with a great passion.

Another reviewer pointed out that the winery is "small" but there is a "large collection of antiques brought over from France."

More About Ports Of New York Winery In Ithaca, New York

Ports of New York Winery in Ithaca Google loading...

Frédéric Bouché is owner and winemaker at Ports Of New York Winery. He comes from a long line of winemakers in France, according to the winery's website.

"His great great-great-grandfather owned vineyards in the Buzet appellation of the Bordeaux region. His great grandfather started a successful winery, known as Maison Bouché, in the Calvados appellation of Normandy," the website states. "Growing up, Frédéric worked with his grandfather and was trained in the family techniques that he still uses today. "In 2003, Frédéric started Ports of New York in the Finger Lakes region of the United States."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Historic News Regarding New York State Wine

New York Wine Considered Top 100 in World

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash loading...

In 2022, Riesling from Hermann Wiemer, which is located in Dundee, New York, the Finger Lakes Region, was named the 45th best win in the entire world!

3 New York Wineries Named Best In Empire State

Three New York wineries can claim they are the best in New York State, according to Gov. Hochul's office. CLICK HERE To find out which ones

These 12 Awesome Wine Trails Criss-Cross The Whole of Upstate New York Over the last decade or more, the wine industry in Upstate New York has exploded. Today there are over 100 wineries across our region. Some of them are big, corporate wineries and vineyards. Others are smaller "mom-and-pop" wineries in out-of-the-way rural places. All are excellent.

Upstate New York has a 12 full-fledged wine trails to offer visitors. These "trails" are organized to maximize a wine lover's experience in Upstate New York. The trails on this list cover the Hudson Valley, Catskills and Adirondacks, Central New York, Finger Lakes, and Western New York regions.

Each entry has a link to the trail itself. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.