Upstate New York Winery Named One Of The Best In America
New York State has many incredible wineries. But only one was recently named the best in the Empire State.
On Wednesday, Microsoft News compiled a list of the best wineries in each state. MSN used Yelp ratings and reviews to figure out the best.
Best Winery In New York State Uncorked
Ports of New York Winery in Ithaca was named the best winery in New York State.
The winery on Taber Street in Ithaca, New York has a 4.7 rating out of 5 on Yelp.
One Yelp reviewer wrote:
What a lovely place, run by a lovely man who tells great stories & spouts knowledge about winemaking, calvados making & spirit making with a great passion.
Another reviewer pointed out that the winery is "small" but there is a "large collection of antiques brought over from France."
More About Ports Of New York Winery In Ithaca, New York
Frédéric Bouché is owner and winemaker at Ports Of New York Winery. He comes from a long line of winemakers in France, according to the winery's website.
"His great great-great-grandfather owned vineyards in the Buzet appellation of the Bordeaux region. His great grandfather started a successful winery, known as Maison Bouché, in the Calvados appellation of Normandy," the website states. "Growing up, Frédéric worked with his grandfather and was trained in the family techniques that he still uses today. "In 2003, Frédéric started Ports of New York in the Finger Lakes region of the United States."
Historic News Regarding New York State Wine
New York Wine Considered Top 100 in World
In 2022, Riesling from Hermann Wiemer, which is located in Dundee, New York, the Finger Lakes Region, was named the 45th best win in the entire world!
