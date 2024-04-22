Upstate New York Police Sergeant, Former NYPD Dies In Line of Duty

A Hudson Valley police sergeant is dead after he suddenly collapsed at the end of his shift.

The Village Of Brewster Police Department confirmed the "line of duty death."

Village Of Brewster Police Department Sergeant Dies

"It is with greatest of sadness that we announce the line of duty death of one of our very own, Sergeant Richard Gurniak," the Village Of Brewster Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Sgt. Gurniak collapsed after hanging up his keys early Saturday morning. Despite tireless efforts by fellow police officers, he passed away, police say.

"This is the first line of duty death since the Department was formed in 2006.” (Today is) one of the saddest in our history," Chief John Del Gardo said.

Former NYPD

Gurniak was a retired member of the NYPD and had joined the Brewster force just two years ago.

"He had a stellar career in New York City which carried over to Brewster. Richard was respected by the entire Department. Sgt. Gurniak died doing what he loved doing – protecting residents of our community," Brewster Mayor James Schoenig, who hired Gurniak said.

His coworkers say he was a great supervisor who was loved and respected by his coworkers.

"The entire force is devastated by Richard’s sudden death. We are a small tight-nit department and feel the pain that Sgt. Gurniak’s family is going through. Rich was a good man who will be missed," Sergeant Jim Phillips said.

