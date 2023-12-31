Tips For Hassle Free Returns In New York State
Heading out to return a Christmas gift? We've learned a number of great tips you should know before you go.
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
Return Season Arrives In New York State
December 26, the day after Christmas, is the second-busiest shopping day of the year. Many head to their favorite stores to shop for gifts they didn't get, use cash that wasn't given as a gift (never a bad gift idea, in my opinion), or head to a store to return an item.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Return Rate Soars
Return rates are expected to soar.
Business of Fashion reports return volume will be 28 percent higher than compared to 2022.
If you are out shopping in Upstate New York, keep an eye out for two teens who recently went missing. Police note the teens frequent several area malls.
The Better Business Bureau offers several tips so you can enjoy a "hassle-free" return.
Read More: More Snow Than Recent Years Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Tips For Hassle-Free Returns In New York State
Note: Not all of these tips apply for a gift, but these tips will help whenever you head to return an item
- Save your receipt
- Have your ID handy
- Keep item in original packaging
- Check store policies before you buy
- Read the fine print
- Check before returning an item to the store
- Save the packaging
- If you need help with a problem, contact customer service
Self-Checkout Policies Changing In These New York State Stores
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva