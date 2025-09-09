Record Number Of People Slept Near Bed Bugs In New York
If you hate bedbugs, you probably shouldn't live or visit New York State.
Several places across New York State are among the "worst" when it comes to bed bugs, and one place in the Empire State remains the worst in the nation.
Worst Cities for Bed Bugs in New York
Below are the hometowns with the worst bed bug infestations. It includes places in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Worst Cities for Bed Bug Infestations in New York
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Record Number Of People Unknowingly Dealt With Bed Bugs In New York
For the recent 2025 Labor Day weekend, the Port Authority predicted a record-breaking 6.6 million travelers into New York between Thursday, August 28, and Tuesday, September 2.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
New York City continues to be the worst place in New York when it comes to bed bugs. This unfortunately means a record-breaking number of New York City tourists slept near bed bugs.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
New York City continues to rank as the worst, or near the worst, when it comes to cities in America that are crawling with bed bugs.
See the full list below.
These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
Keep Reading:
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Top 15 New York Cities Most Concerned With Bed Bugs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Times Square Biggest Tourist Trap In The World
Keep Reading: