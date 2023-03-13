🔵 Monmouth County plans to hold a 3-hour job fair later this month at Brookdale

🔵 Full-time, part-time, and temporary positions will be available

🔵 Employers in fields like finance, health care, and law enforcement will be on hand

LINCROFT — The Monmouth County Spring Job Fair will take place on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced.

The 2023 spring job fair will also be held in partnership with the Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Brookdale Community College, Monmouth Ocean Development Council, and Bridging the Gap for Veterans.

“Employers throughout the county and surrounding areas will be searching for hardworking, qualified applicants to fill available positions in a variety of fields including finance, health care, logistics and manufacturing, law enforcement, and everything in between,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development.

Full-time, part-time, and temporary employment opportunities will be available with early access for people with disabilities and veteran job seekers.

A full list of participating businesses will be posted here.

The job fair will take place on the bottom floor of the Collins Arena with free parking available in Lot 7.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

