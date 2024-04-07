These 10 New York Restaurants Make The Best Burgers In The State
Ten restaurants from New York State can proudly claim they make the best burgers in New York State, including two from the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, the New York Beef Council announced the "2024 Best NY Burger Top Ten." Eateries from across the Empire State are highlighted, including two from Orange County.
Top 10 Burgers Made In New York State
After tallying thousands of votes the New York Beef Council unveiled their top 10 list. The following restaurants were honored. Note the list is in alphabetical order:
Syracuse, NY
- 317 @ MONTGOMERY
- 317 Montgomery St.
- Syracuse, NY 13202
Syracuse, NY
- Ale & Angus,
- 238 Harrison St.
- Syracuse, NY 13202
Brewerton, NY
- Bear Creek
- 5480 Bartell Rd.
- Brewerton, NY 13029
Port Jervis, NY
- Ben's Fresh
- 33 E Main St,
- Port Jervis, NY 12771
Brewerton, NY
- Brewer Union Cafe
- 5771 Miller Rd.
- Brewerton, NY 13029
Corning, NY
- Butchers & Sons
- 127 W Market St.
- Corning, NY 14830
Chatham, NY
- Chatham Brewery
- 59 Main St.
- Chatham, NY 12037
Port Jervis, NY
- Danny D's Burgers
- 230 US-209
- Port Jervis, NY 12771
Niagra Falls, NY
- Rock Burger,
- 328 Niagara St.
- Niagara Falls, NY 1430
Rochester, NY
- Tap It, Bar & Grill
- 1761 Scottsville Rd,
- Rochester, NY 14623
"The real fun begins as our judges embark on the tasty journey to taste-test all the burgers," the New York Beef Council stated.
Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger
Once again, Ben's Fresh from Port Jervis made the top 10.
Ben's Fresh Makes Change For 2024
For the past few years, Ben's Fresh has entered their "Benny Burger." But this year, it's "MAGNUM Burger" is in the running.
"The MAGNUM Burger. It has definitely become an overnight success story here. Every single detail of this handcrafted masterpiece has been carefully selected to make this an eating experience one will not forget," Ben's Fresh stated. ""We truly believe that our entry this year has what it takes to rise above the rest and bring home the coveted title of #BestNYBurger."
The MAGNUM Burger features a unique premium blend of seasoned beef (over a half pound), Buffalo Wing Cheddar, Idaho potato crisps, tomato, pickle, onions and the eatery's signature Benny sauce.
Another Orange County, New York Eatery Honored
Danny D's Burgers in Port Jervis also made the top 10. Danny D's is located at 230 US 209 in Port Jervis. The honor appears to be a shock to owners.
"We aren't sure who nominated us, but we wanted to show some appreciation and thank you for having us in mind!" Danny D's Burgers wrote on Facebook.
The eatery's menu features a number of stuffed burgers.
Below are last year's Top 10 burgers.
