These 10 New York Restaurants Make The Best Burgers In The State

Ten restaurants from New York State can proudly claim they make the best burgers in New York State, including two from the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, the New York Beef Council announced the "2024 Best NY Burger Top Ten." Eateries from across the Empire State are highlighted, including two from Orange County.

Top 10 Burgers Made In New York State

After tallying thousands of votes the New York Beef Council unveiled their top 10 list. The following restaurants were honored. Note the list is in alphabetical order:

Syracuse, NY

317 @ MONTGOMERY

317 Montgomery St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Syracuse, NY

Ale & Angus,

238 Harrison St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Brewerton, NY

Bear Creek

5480 Bartell Rd.

Brewerton, NY 13029

Port Jervis, NY

Ben's Fresh

33 E Main St,

Port Jervis, NY 12771

Brewerton, NY

Brewer Union Cafe

5771 Miller Rd.

Brewerton, NY 13029

Corning, NY

Butchers & Sons

127 W Market St.

Corning, NY 14830

Chatham, NY

Chatham Brewery

59 Main St.

Chatham, NY 12037

Port Jervis, NY

Danny D's Burgers

230 US-209

Port Jervis, NY 12771

Niagra Falls, NY

Rock Burger,

328 Niagara St.

Niagara Falls, NY 1430

Rochester, NY

Tap It, Bar & Grill

1761 Scottsville Rd,

Rochester, NY 14623

"The real fun begins as our judges embark on the tasty journey to taste-test all the burgers," the New York Beef Council stated.

Port Jervis, New York Restaurant In Running For New York States' Best Burger

Once again, Ben's Fresh from Port Jervis made the top 10.

Ben's Fresh Makes Change For 2024

For the past few years, Ben's Fresh has entered their "Benny Burger." But this year, it's "MAGNUM Burger" is in the running.

"The MAGNUM Burger. It has definitely become an overnight success story here. Every single detail of this handcrafted masterpiece has been carefully selected to make this an eating experience one will not forget," Ben's Fresh stated. ""We truly believe that our entry this year has what it takes to rise above the rest and bring home the coveted title of #BestNYBurger."

The MAGNUM Burger features a unique premium blend of seasoned beef (over a half pound), Buffalo Wing Cheddar, Idaho potato crisps, tomato, pickle, onions and the eatery's signature Benny sauce.

Another Orange County, New York Eatery Honored

Danny D's Burgers in Port Jervis also made the top 10. Danny D's is located at 230 US 209 in Port Jervis. The honor appears to be a shock to owners.

"We aren't sure who nominated us, but we wanted to show some appreciation and thank you for having us in mind!" Danny D's Burgers wrote on Facebook.

The eatery's menu features a number of stuffed burgers.

Below are last year's Top 10 burgers.

