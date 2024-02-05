The FBI’s 5 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State

Five hometowns from across New York State are considered by the FBI to be among the most dangerous places to live in America.

Violent crime skyrocketed in New York State, according to the FBI.

Rate of Violent Crime In New York State

Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market Getty Images loading...

The violent crime rate in New York State has increased by over 100, according to data from the FBI.

In 2022, the last year on record, the violent crime rate in New York State was 429.3, while the national average was 380.7.

"In 2022, there were 9,714 all violent crime incidents, and 10,434 offenses reported in New York by 149 law enforcement agencies," the FBI states.

The violent crime rate in New York State in 2021 308 compared to 387 nationally. In 2019 the national violent crime rate was 380, compared to 361 in New York

FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities in the Northeast

Murder Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash loading...

Five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Yonkers and New York City make list.

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Yonkers and New York City all made the list. Buffalo was found to be the most dangerous in New York State.

Yonkers, in Westchester County, was the only city from the Hudson Valley to make the list.

FBI's Most Dangerous Northeast City

Manhunt For NY Escaped Prisoners Gains Intensity After DNA Match Confirmed Getty Images loading...

Hartford, Connecticut with a violent crime rate of nearly 500, 493.79, was found to be the most dangerous place to live in all of the Northeast.

