The 21 “Best” & Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

Looking for a cheaper or better place to live in the Empire State? These 21 New York cities are some of the cheapest places to live in America.

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post let us know that many hometowns in New York made its 2024 list of "Best Small Cities in America."

Canva Canva loading...

"One of the best perks of living in a city with a relatively small population is affordability," WalletHub states. "Small-city life can be best for those who appreciate more wiggle room, fewer degrees of separation and shorter commutes, to name just a few of its advantages."

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'

Do you live in or near one of the best small cities in America? See the list below of the best small cities in New York

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America' Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut! Gallery Credit: WalletHub

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life. While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas," WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo told Hudson Valley Post.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Cost Of Living Nearly Half-Price In Small Hometowns In New York

Canva Canva loading...

According to WalletHub, the cost of living for a two-parent, two-child family in a small New York town is as low as $7,000 per month. While, the cost for the same family in New York City is nearly twice as much, $13,300.

Methodology

WalletHub analyzed over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.

Map of New York Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Key factors include housing costs, school-system quality and the number of restaurants per capita.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.