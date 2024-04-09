The 15 Biggest Earthquakes That Rocked New York State
This past weekend's earthquake was one of the biggest in New York State history.
Where does it rank? See the full list of the 15 biggest earthquakes felt in New York State below:
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks New York State
Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake ranks in the top 5, according to officials. Hudson Valley Post readers from Orange, Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties as well as the Capital Region all told us they felt their homes or offices "shaking like crazy" around 10:25 a.m. on Friday.
Officials now warn aftershocks might be felt over the new few days, weeks, or even throughout the month. CLICK HERE to find out more.
How Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office released a series of tips about what you should do during an earthquake and tips you can take now to be prepared for the next earthquake.
Tips To Stay Safe During An Earthquake In New York
These are the biggest earthquakes felt in New York State.
