Tractor-Trailer Crushes Cop Car During State Of Emergency In Upstate New York

We have photos and information following a horrific-looking crash during a state of emergency in Upstate New York.

On Monday, New York State Police shared photos and information after a New York State Police vehicle was crushed by a tractor-trailer driving in the snow in Upstate New York.

New York State Police Patrol Car Struck By Tractor-Trailer In Upstate New York

Crash Happened During State Of Emergency In Western, New York

Orleans is north of Watertown in Jefferson County. For reference, it's about 90 miles north of Syracuse, New York, according to Google Maps.

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency to warn and prepare New Yorkers for potentially dangerous and life-threatening weather forecasted to impact communities along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario with blizzard-like conditions.

When the crash happened on Monday, the State of Emergency remained in effect in Jefferson County, as well as Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Lewis, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego and Wyoming counties, according to Hochul's Office.

