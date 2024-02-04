It’s worth a short trip from NJ to get this food

If you're looking for a good spot to eat that's outside of your immediate area, I have the place for you.

This weekend I travelled into Philadelphia in search of some really good pierogis. I have had a craving for them for a long time now.

I came across Mom-Mom's Kitchen which is located at 1505 South Street in Philadelphia. They're not too far from Rittenhouse Square.

This can serve as a great night out on the town of Philadelphia, getting to walk the city streets before stumbling upon this place.

They have a good selection of pierogis, from the classic potato and cheese, to buffalo chicken, Philly cheesesteak and a whole lot more.

They were featured on Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives in 2020.

Here is how their website describes them:

"We take great pride in the food we make, staying true to tradition in many instances, and in others adding a modern (grandchild’s) twist. We are proud to represent the Philadelphia Polish community (and our grandparents), and are honored to contribute to the exceptional family which is the Philly restaurant and hospitality scene."

If you can't make the trip to Philadelphia to try their food, you can find them in grocery stores too.

"Find us in the freezer section at Riverwards Produce in Old City and Fishtown, 3rd Wheel Cheese in West Philadlephia, Herman’s Coffee in South Philly, CCC Angus in Pilesgrove, NJ, Hidden Creek Farm in Bridgeton, NJ and Haddon Culinary in Collingswood and Haddonfield."

I highly recommend both their cheesesteak and potato and cheese pierogi. They're worth seeking out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark.

