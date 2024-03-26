Most Hudson Valley residents know about the Fishkill Creek waterfall near the Roundhouse in Beacon. There's also a second waterfall near Madam Brett Park that sees its fare share of visitors.

But did you know about the third Beacon waterfall tucked away on a secluded tract abutting a monastery?

I've been an avid hiker since moving to the Hudson Valley ten years ago. I've hiked up Mount Beacon and Breakneck and along the riverfront more times than I can count. That's why I was shocked and a little embarrassed to learn about some lightly traveled trails within walking distance from my home.

Community of Carmelite Nuns Calls Beacon, NY Home

Two stone columns mark the end of Hiddenbrooke Drive off of Depuyster Avenue. Visitors who want to walk the nearby trails should park at the end of the driveway near Depuyster.

READ MORE: 6 Hudson Valley Hikes Leading to Abandoned Ruins

The reason is very important: a community of Carmelite nuns and Redemptoristine nuns live a life of quiet service and devotion to God further down the road. Signs along Hiddenbrooke Drive indicate where visitors should avoid stepping onto the private property so as not to disturb the religious order.

Hiddenbrooke Preserved Near Mount Beacon

The Hiddenbrooke Open Space Preserve is a park of over 100 acres that adjoins the monastery. Hiddenbrooke was preserved as open space in 2015 as part of partnership with the City of Beacon, Dutchess County, the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and the Archdiocese of New York, according to a report from WAMC.

READ MORE: You'll Never Guess What's Hiding Down This Wappingers Driveway

The trails around Hiddenbrooke are an easy, relatively flat hike. If you follow the trail south toward the Mountain Lane neighborhood, you'll come across a waterfall that marks the Hiddenbrooke parcel and the start of the private residential area.

Jackie Corley/Hudson Valley Post Jackie Corley/Hudson Valley Post loading...

Are there other locations hidden in Beacon that you've enjoyed exploring? I'd love to hear about it. Email me at jackie DOT corley AT townsquaremedia DOT com.

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley Coming across abandoned ruins really spices up a hike. Check out these Hudson Valley trails that take you back in time.