Secret Cops Across New York State Help Issue Over 100,000 Tickets
Cops hiding in plain sight helped issue over 100,000 tickets across New York State around the holidays.
New York State Police have released the results of a holiday season crackdown on dangerous driving
More than 100,000 tickets were issued by law enforcement across New York State over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday.
New York State Police confirmed 106,509 tickets were issued statewide, as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement period over the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday. The initiative, which targeted impaired and reckless drivers, began on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, and ended on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Total Tickets Across New York State
The total statewide numbers are as follows:
- Impaired Driving: 3,030
- Distracted Driving: 1,027
- Move Over Law: 597
- Other Violations: 78,685
- Seatbelt: 2,537
- Speeding: 20,633
- Grand Total: 106,509
5 Fatal Accidents, 510 Arrested For DWI
Troopers arrested 510 people for DWI and investigated 3,210 accidents. 420 people were injured in those crashes and five fatalities were reported.
"Throughout the enforcement, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who were violating the law. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated.
Tickets By New York State Regions
Below are the number of tickets from each region across New York State.
Western New York
- 3,728 tickets
North Country
- 3,551 tickets
Southern Tier
- 2,784 tickets
Central New York
- 3,891 tickets
Finger Lakes
- 4,221 tickets
Upper Hudson Valley
- 1,780 tickets
Capital Region
- 1,819 tickets
Lower Hudson Valley
- 5,037 tickets
Long Island
- 2,989 tickets
New York City
- 2,078 tickets
New York State Thruway
- 5,554 tickets
