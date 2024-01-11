Secret Cops Across New York State Help Issue Over 100,000 Tickets

Cops hiding in plain sight helped issue over 100,000 tickets across New York State around the holidays.

New York State Police have released the results of a holiday season crackdown on dangerous driving

More than 100,000 tickets were issued by law enforcement across New York State over the Christmas-New Year’s holiday.

New York State Police confirmed 106,509 tickets were issued statewide, as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over traffic enforcement period over the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday. The initiative, which targeted impaired and reckless drivers, began on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, and ended on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Total Tickets Across New York State

The total statewide numbers are as follows:

Impaired Driving: 3,030

Distracted Driving: 1,027

Move Over Law: 597

Other Violations: 78,685

Seatbelt: 2,537

Speeding: 20,633

Grand Total: 106,509

5 Fatal Accidents, 510 Arrested For DWI

Troopers arrested 510 people for DWI and investigated 3,210 accidents. 420 people were injured in those crashes and five fatalities were reported.

"Throughout the enforcement, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who were violating the law. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated.

Tickets By New York State Regions

Below are the number of tickets from each region across New York State.

Western New York

3,728 tickets

North Country

3,551 tickets

Southern Tier

2,784 tickets

Central New York

3,891 tickets

Finger Lakes

4,221 tickets

Upper Hudson Valley

1,780 tickets

Capital Region

1,819 tickets

Lower Hudson Valley

5,037 tickets

Long Island

2,989 tickets

New York City

2,078 tickets

New York State Thruway

5,554 tickets

