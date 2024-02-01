Health officials from across the globe are warning and preparing for a pandemic that could cause 20 times more deaths than COVID.

Officials Start To Worry & Prepare For Next Pandemic

“With fresh warnings from the World Health Organization that an unknown ‘Disease X’ could result in 20 times more fatalities than the coronavirus pandemic," a description for the event read, according to News Nation Now. "What novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead?"

The World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, held a recent seminar with a host of other top health officials.

The goal was so that world leaders could discuss how to be better prepared to handle the next pandemic.

World Health Leaders Worry Over Disease X

Now the good news is, "Disease X," which officials worry could be much worse than COVID, isn't a real disease. It's a name given to a hypothetical pathogen that could cause the next pandemic.

Scientists assume Disease X will be another respiratory virus. They believe it's a virus spreading among animals but hasn't yet infected humans.

World Health Leaders Developing Plan To Prevent Next Global Pandemic

World Health leaders met to try and develop strategies to help prevent or manage whatever disease could cause the next global pandemic.

A top topic discussed was to develop better communication strategies to hopefully reduce misinformation, fake news and conspiracy theories.

Health leaders warn that if we don't start to prepare for Disease X it could be 20 times more deadly than COVID, which has killed over 7 million worldwide, according to reports.

