New York State’s Flu Numbers Take A Scary Turn

Cases and hospitalizations just skyrocketed and officials are sounding alarms.

Flu season only started a few weeks ago, but the New York State Department of Health says the virus is already widespread across New York.

New Cases Up Over 100 Percent In New York State

According to the most recent data, flu cases are surging in New York State, with laboratory-confirmed cases more than doubling in a single week. During the week ending on Nov. 22, new confirmed cases of the flu are up 117 percent!

The Hudson Valley counties with the highest amount of cases during the week ending November 22nd were Westchester County with 580, Orange County with 294, and Rockland County with 179.

There were also 413 new flu hospitalizations in the past week, which is a 99 percent increase in hospitalizations.

Flu Officially "Prevalent" Across New York State

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has officially declared influenza "prevalent" across the state for the first time this flu season. In total, this flu season there's been 17,783 positive flu cases have been reported across all 62 counties this season.

The "prevalent" declaration activates a requirement for unvaccinated health care and residential facility personnel in New York to wear masks in patient and resident areas.

Health officials continue to say the flu vaccine is the best way to protect against serious illness and death. A list of clinics is available at vaccines.gov.

