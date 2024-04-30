New York Residents Will Soon Hear Celebrity Voices In Public
If you were out and about in the Empire State and thought a famous person was talking to you, you're not going crazy. Here's why.
Celebrity voices are coming to New York City subways.
MTA To Use Celebrity Voices On New York City Subways
The MTA announced a pair of one-year pilot programs that will test out using celebrity voices to make announcements on subways. They would include pre-recorded next-stop and public safety messages.
"“We are exploring how best to leverage various assets to ensure maximum revenue potential and to enhance the rider experience,” MTA spokesperson Eugene Resnick said in a statement, according to THE CITY.
A list of celebrity voices wasn't released.
The pilot program is set to be tested from late March of 2025 and into early April, officials say. The pilot program will be used to see how riders react to the famous voices.
The other pilot program will test out playing paid advertisements for movies, other entertainment events and sporting events.
Not The First Time
This isn't the first time New York used celebrity voices.
In 2021, during the COVID pandemic, 24 famous voices, including Jerry Seinfeld and nd Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, were used to remind all to wear a face mask while riding a subway.
