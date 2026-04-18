New York Could Soon Ban Protests In Certain Areas

A new proposal in New York could change where protests are allowed, and it’s already dividing people.

A proposal coming out of Albany could change where protests are allowed across New York, and it is already getting strong reactions on both sides.

New York Proposal Could Ban Protests Near Churches

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New York Governor Kathy Hochul is advocating for her proposal to create a buffer zone around houses of worship as part of the state budget, which continues to be negotiated.

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Hochul is pushing for a 25-foot buffer zone around houses of worship that would ban protests within that distance. She recently brought the idea to New York City, saying people should be able to attend religious services without feeling threatened or harassed.

The proposal is tied to ongoing state budget negotiations and comes after an increase in incidents outside religious sites, including protests that some say have gone too far.

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Supporters argue the change is about safety. Faith leaders and others say people should be able to walk into a place of worship without being confronted or intimidated.

But critics say the plan raises serious constitutional questions. The New York Civil Liberties Union is among the groups pushing back, arguing that a buffer zone like this could violate First Amendment rights.

They say banning protests within a set distance could limit free speech and potentially be enforced unevenly.

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Similar efforts at the local level, including in Nassau County, have already faced legal challenges. For now, the proposal is still being debated as part of the state budget, which is running behind schedule.

It was due on April 1st. Lawmakers will have to decide if they can strike a balance between protecting people and preserving the right to protest.

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