New York State Faces Surge Of Highly Contagious Viruses
Many highly contagious diseases are spreading across New York State. An expert is giving some advice on how to lower your chances of getting sick.
Over the past week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on the flu, RSV, and measles spreading across the region or state.
How To Avoid Getting Sick During The Holiday Season
Officials believe infections will only continue to increase as people gather indoors and enjoy the holidays. Especially after Thanksgiving.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
"A lot of people don’t mind showing up with a little case of the sniffles to Thanksgiving dinner. But then that means that everybody else is at risk of getting that virus," Dr. Donald Dumford, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland Clinic, said.
Dumford is giving some advice on lowering the chances of getting sick while traveling for the holiday season.
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
He says to help prevent the spread of germs you should wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and wipe down any high-touch surfaces like shared arm rests or food trays on a plane.
It's also recommended all get flu, COVID and RSV shots before you travel to protect yourself and those around you.
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Tips To Prevent The Flu
Gallery Credit: CANVA
Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms
Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms
Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ
Five Ways to Boost Your Immune System as We Head Into Flu Season