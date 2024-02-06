New York Child Abducted From Hudson Valley Elementary School, PD

A Hudson Valley child was allegedly taken about an hour away, out of state, by two people from the Bronx.

On Tuesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed two people were arrested following an investigation into custodial interference.

Custodial Interference: Maple Hill Elementary School, Orange County, New York

Google Google loading...

On January 26, 2024, at approximately 3:16 pm, Town of Wallkill Police Officers responded to a report of a “custodial interference” at the Maple Hill Elementary School, located at 491 County Route 78 in the Town of Wallkill.

School officials told arriving officers that the mother of a student picked up her child from the school, which was in violation of a custody and visitation order.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Google Google loading...

Officials didn't say why the mother wasn't allowed to pick up her child from the elementary school.

Bronx Residents Found With Hudson Valley Child In New Jersey, Police

Around 8:30 p.m. that same night, the child's mother, her boyfriend and the unnamed child were found in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

East Rutherford, New Jersey is about an hour drive from the Orange County school, according to Google Maps.

Google Google loading...

The mother, 32-year-old Chana Elena Morales and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Johntae Xavier Williams, were both charged with custodial interference in the first degree. Both are from the Bronx.

Morales was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt. Williams was also charged with criminal facilitation.

Both were arraigned in Orange County and released.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"The investigation into this incident was conducted with the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secaucus Police Department, East Rutherford Police Department, and Carlstadt Police Department," the Town of Wallkill Police Department stated.

Thankfully this child was found safe. Sadly, many other children from across the Empire State remain missing. If you think you can help, see the list below.

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.