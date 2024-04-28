Nearly $1,500 Check Coming To Many New York State Residents

Many New York State residents will soon receive a large check in the mail.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post looked into a viral post that stated "everyone in New York State is getting money in April." CLICK HERE to find out if you will be getting any money!

There's another way, Empire State residents could receive some money.

Checks Soon Being Delivered To New Yorkers

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

STAR credit checks will soon be delivered to New York State residents. STAR stands for School Tax Relief is calculated as assessed property value and taxpayer income.

The program gives eligible homeowners some relief on their school property taxes, officials say.

There are two types of STAR exemption Basic and Enhanced.

"The Basic STAR exemption is available to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of the owners’ age. The Enhanced STAR exemption provides a larger benefit to seniors who meet the Enhanced income and eligibility standards," the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states.

How Much Money Can You Expect?

Last-Minute Tax Payers Rush To File Their Returns Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers with Basic STAR relief can expect a check for around $778, while the Enhanced STAR exemption comes with an average check for $1,407.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Program Recently Made A Change

The program recently made a change that some New Yorkers may still not be aware of.

The change required new homeowners to get STAR credit by rebate check instead of an automatically applied exemption.

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

STAR Credit And Exemption Savings Amounts In Each New York State County

To find out how much you could be eligible for CLICK on your county and then scroll to your municipality and school district:

CLICK HERE to fill out the STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption forms.

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most Common Jobs 150 Years Ago in Michigan Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Michigan 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor