Nearly $1,500 Check Coming To Many New York State Residents

Many New York State residents will soon receive a large check in the mail.
There's another way, Empire State residents could receive some money.
Checks Soon Being Delivered To New Yorkers
STAR credit checks will soon be delivered to New York State residents. STAR stands for School Tax Relief is calculated as assessed property value and taxpayer income.
The program gives eligible homeowners some relief on their school property taxes, officials say.
There are two types of STAR exemption Basic and Enhanced.
"The Basic STAR exemption is available to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of the owners’ age. The Enhanced STAR exemption provides a larger benefit to seniors who meet the Enhanced income and eligibility standards," the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance states.
How Much Money Can You Expect?
New Yorkers with Basic STAR relief can expect a check for around $778, while the Enhanced STAR exemption comes with an average check for $1,407.
Program Recently Made A Change
The program recently made a change that some New Yorkers may still not be aware of.
The change required new homeowners to get STAR credit by rebate check instead of an automatically applied exemption.
STAR Credit And Exemption Savings Amounts In Each New York State County
To find out how much you could be eligible for CLICK on your county and then scroll to your municipality and school district:
CLICK HERE to fill out the STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption forms.
