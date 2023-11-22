Massive New York Car Recall: Engine May Stop While Driving
Honda and Acura recalled a large number of vehicles because the engine my stop while driving among other issues.
Honda and Acura announced the recall of nearly 250,000 vehicles.
Honda And Acura Recalls 250,000 Vehicles. Reason For Recall
Vehicles Included In Recall
Acura TLX
Model Year: 2015- 2020
Acura MDX
Model Year: 2016- 2020
Honda Pilot
Model Year: 2016
Honda Pilot
Model Year: 2018-2019
Honda Odyssey
Model Year: 2018-2019
Honda Ridgeline
Model Year: 2017
Honda Ridgeline
Model Year: 2019
In total, 248,999 vehicles are being recalled.
Owners of the recalled vehicles should receive a recall notice in early 2024.
You can also check the NHTSA recalls site to see if your car is included.
