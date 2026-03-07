Leaked Memo: Massive Gas Price Surge Likely For New York

New Yorkers may soon feel even more pain at the gas pump, and it has nothing to do with Iran.

New York officials say gas prices could rise more than two dollars per gallon over the next five years because of the state’s climate law.

New Law Could Cause Gas Prices To Skyrocket

New details from state officials suggest gas prices could jump by more than $2 per gallon over the next five years as New York tries to meet aggressive climate goals set by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The law, signed in 2019, aims to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions and move the state toward cleaner energy. It requires New York to produce 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040 and reduce emissions 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

But a leaked memo from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority warns the transition could come with a major cost for households.

Gas Prices Could Surge

According to AAA, the average price of gas in New York is about $3.22 per gallon. Prices have increased 22 cents in the past week due to the conflict in Iran.

However, the state analysis suggests prices could rise another $2.23 per gallon by 2031 if the climate law is fully implemented.

That could push gas prices to nearly $5.50 per gallon.

If that happens, New York drivers could end up paying much more for gas than drivers in many parts of the country.

Households Could Also See Higher Energy Costs

The report says the financial impact won’t just hit drivers.

Some households that rely on gas or heating oil could see thousands in added energy costs over the next several years.

Estimates suggest:

Upstate households could face up to $4,100 in added costs

New York City households could see about $2,300 in higher expenses

Officials say these increases are tied to a possible cap-and-invest program designed to reduce carbon emissions.

Kathy Hochul says the state may need to adjust its approach because the world looks different from the way it did when the law passed, pointing to economic pressures and shifting energy markets.

“The world has changed dramatically since 2019,” Hochul recently said,

She says New York is now looking at an “all-of-the-above energy strategy”, which could include expanding natural gas pipelines while still pushing forward with renewable energy.

One Potential Bright Spot

While gas users could see higher costs, some households may actually save money if they switch to electric heating and appliances.

Upstate homes that convert to high-efficiency electric systems could save about $1,500, while New York City homes could save about $800.

For now, none of these changes are final. But if the state moves forward with its current climate plans, drivers and homeowners across New York could soon see a massive financial impact.

