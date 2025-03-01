Massive $5 Million Scratch-Off Win At Lucky Upstate New York Stor
A $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was just sold in Upstate New York.
The winning ticket was just purchased at an Upstate Stewart’s Shops.
$5 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Stewart's Shops In Sharon Springs, New York
Officials from Stewart’s Shops confirmed a customer won the top prize on a Set For Life scratch-off.
The lucky customer purchased the winning winning ticket on February 19 at 526 Route 20 in Sharon Springs.
Officials say the ticket is worth over $5 million. The identity of the winner has yet to be released.
Sharon Springs Stewart's Continues Lucky Streak
The Stewart's on Route 20 in Sharon Springs might be the luckiest store in the Capital Region.
"Customers at our Sharon Springs shop have been on a hot streak for more than a year," Stewart's Shops told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "In 2024, more than 50 customers won $500 or more playing scratch-off tickets at the Sharon Springs shop! Congrats to all of our lucky Lottery fans and please remember to play responsibly."
