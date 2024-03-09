Major Changes, New Rules Coming To Many New York Schools

State officials announced major changes to 64 schools across New York State.

The State University of New York plans to phase out single-use plastics.

SUNY Announces Phase Out of Single-Use Plastics Across SUNY System

The SUNY New Paltz campus. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. confirmed this week that all 64 of SUNY's colleges and universities will be implementing plastic-free solutions.

"Plastics are all around us, and used in so many everyday items," King stated. "SUNY’s direct action to make our operations more sustainable complements our research and education to create a better future for all."

World Experts To Help Phase Out Plastic In New York

Bottled Water Craze Outpaces Recycling Efforts Getty Images loading...

World-renowned experts will be sharing their learnings and best practices with SUNY schools. SUNY officials will work with the SustainChain public service platform to finalize the plan to eliminate single-use plastic times on all SUNY schools.

This includes plastic bags, plastic utensils, water bottles and plastic wrap.

The EPA reports over 35 million tons of plastic was produced in the United States with less than 9 percent recycled.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Here in the Hudson Valley, SUNY New Paltz already took steps to help eliminate the impact of plastics, including single-use plastics such as water and other beverage bottles.

A banner sign on the SUNY New Paltz campus. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

"New York continues to be a national leader on waste reduction, and I applaud SUNY Chancellor King for his leadership," New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.