Hudson Valley Cops Wish ‘Lifelong’ New York Criminal ‘Happy Birthday’

A lifelong criminal who was recently arrested in the Hudson Valley was arrested five more times across the Empire State.

On Wednesday, the Yonkers Police Department made a surprising Facebook post. Wishing an alleged criminal a happy birthday.

Yonkers Police Wishes Brooklyn Man Happy Birthday

"Happy 40th Birthday to Paris Ramcharan of Brooklyn, New York! We won't forget the time Paris came to several stores in Yonkers to steal things and try to escape by hiding in a bush a few months ago. He probably wasn't expecting Officers in the YPD AWARE Crime Control Center to be following him on camera to assist in his apprehension," The Yonkers Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Allegedly Stole Items From Kohl's, CVS In Westchester County, New York

Ramcharan is accused of stealing several items from Kohl's on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers and then more items at a nearby CVS.

When officers found him, hiding in a bush, they found him with a suitcase full of stolen items, police say.

Arrested 5 More Times In New York City

While awaiting trial in Westchester County, he's gotten arrested five more times for theft in New York City, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

He was most recently arrested last week in New York City.

"This rounds out his lifelong arrest total at 20. We appreciate Mr. Ramcharan's refraining from theft in Yonkers, although we wish he would stop taking things that don't belong to him, no matter where he is," Yonkers Police Department said.

