Gas Shortages Expected In New York State

Top New York State officials are worried about potential gas shortages in the near future.

Officials are warning people about possible issues regarding the upcoming solar eclipse.

Possible Issues In New York State For Upcoming Solar Eclipse

Officials are warning people about possible massive traffic jams across New York.

The Federal Highway Administration estimates that up to five million people will be traveling to see the event.

New York State officials are expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors.

In order to avoid traffic, officials recommend travelers leave for their trips earlier, and stay at their destinations a bit longer.

"I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer," Gov. Hochul stated.

Gas Shortages Possible In New York State

Because of so many people flocking to New York State to view the eclipse, New York officials are warning of possible gas shortages.

"Fuel infrastructure may not be able to support an increase in vehicular traffic," New York State Police stated.

Officials recommend fueling up before the eclipse. But, did you know that New York State does limit how much gas you can purchase in one trip to the gas station?

New York State Police is also warning about the increased chances of:

Potential for stranded motorists.

Gridlocked traffic may increase fuel, food, and water demand

Cellular networks may be overloaded by high volume.

Increase in 911 call volume.

State of Emergency Declared Just Outside New York For Eclipse

Officials just outside New York have declared a State Of Emergency for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

