‘Favorite’ Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Eatery Is Closing

A beloved Hudson Valley bar and restaurant shocked customers by announcing it's closing for good in just a few days.

Schatzi's announced early Thursday morning that one of its locations is closing.

Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz To Close

Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz is set to close for good on New Year's Eve. Dec. 31 will be the New Paltz location's last day of business, according to owners.

"To our valued friends and guests. Is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Schatzi’s New Paltz will open this Sunday (12-31) for the last time," Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz wrote in a Facebook message.

Schatzi's opened up its New Paltz location on Main Street eight years ago.

"New Paltz being my home town has and will always hold a special place in my heart. I love this town and the people of this town. We’ve had 8 great years here and while we’d love another 8 it simply wasn’t written in the cards," owners stated.

Reason For Sudden Closure Of New Paltz Eatery

Owners stated there are several reasons for the closure, including the pandemic and inflation.

"Many factors contributed to this decision , pandemic, inflation, Labor etc. Instead of focusing on the negative we’re here this week and would love to share a meal or a beer and reminisce of all the good times," Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz added.

Customers Shocked With News

Despite posting the shocking news on Facebook before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, many commented with their disappointment.

"Oh no. My favorite place in New Paltz for the last 8 years. Thanks for the memories, great food and fantastic beers. I know it was a labor of love and it showed," Jim Taylor commented.

Schatzi's Home To One Of The World's Best Burgers

In 2014, Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."

"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Scatzi's Burger.

A college friend of mine tried the burger a few years ago and boy did it live up to the hype!

Some Good News, Poughkeepsie Location To Stay Open

If you are a fan of Schatzi's you know there are two locations. Owners assured customers the original location will remain open.

"Our Poughkeepsie location will remain open so if you’ve loved Schatzi’s New Paltz hopefully you’ll visit us there. Thank you for the last 8 years," owner Jeremey wrote on Facebook. "With love & appreciation."

