Wanted ‘Dead Beat Parents’ Found & Arrested In Upstate New York

"Dead beat parents" that were wanted by police in the Hudson Valley were arrested.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced three wanted parents were found and arrested throughout Sullivan County.

"The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the following individuals on Family Court Warrants for child support violations (Dead Beat Parents)," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office bluntly stated in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

Monticello, New York Dad Owned Nearly $8,000 In Child Support, Police Say

Kenneth L. Sanders, 52, owes $7,874.95 in child support, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20, when he appeared at Family Court in Sullivan County. The 52-year-old from Monticello was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail for six months.

Monticello, New York Dad Arrested

Another Monticello, New York father allegedly owes over $8,000 in child support. 24-year-old Zachary Mapes was arrested when he voluntarily surrendered at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Mapes owes $8,092.64 in child support, officials say. He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail for 30 days

Wanted In Ulster County

Officials note there's a warrant out for Mapes from Ulster County Family Court. Similar charges are pending when he's released from prison, police say.

Swan Lake, New York Mom Arrested

On Thursday, Feb. 15, deputies found 36-year-old Melissa A. Lynch at her home in Swan Lake.

Officials say she owes $2,500.00 in child support and ran when deputies arrived at her home.

"The suspect ran from deputies to avoid apprehension and was caught a short time later," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office stated.

Lynch was sent to the Sullivan County Jail pending future court appearances. Officials didn't say how long she'll stay in jail.

