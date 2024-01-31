Beloved Treat Disappears From Popular Stores Across New York State

Many are disappointed a popular treat is no longer for sale in New York States. Others are also disappointed with its expensive replacement that's full of calories.

In late 2023, rumors started to swirl on social media regarding Costco's discontinuing a beloved item.

Costco Wholesale Discontinues Popular Item

In December 2023, rumors stated that Costco Wholesale would stop selling churros in early 2024.

"My brother (Costco employee) just told me they were getting rid of the churros at the food court and replacing them with cookies," one person posted on Reddit.

The twisted, doughy cinnamon sugar treats were sold inside the food courts at Costco's in New York. They cost about $1.49.

Confirmed: Costco Wholesale Gets Rid of Churros

Sadly, if you are a fan of the churros at Costco, the Today Show confirmed they have been discontinued.

Costco has ditched its beloved twisted churros from its food court menu.

"Costco made a big change to it's menu. We are talking about the twisted churros. The sweet treat has disappeared from the food court menu in recent weeks," Today Show Hoda Kotb said on the show.

A reason for removing the churro wasn't given, but there's already a sweet replacement.

New Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies Replacing Churro at Costco

The Churro has been replaced by the new double chocolate chunk cookies at Costco locations across New York State.

Reviews have been mostly positive for the new cookies. But many are upset with the price tag of about $2.50, which is a full dollar more than the churro.

Others complain about the calories of these double chocolate chunk cookies. One cookie is 750 calories!

"These babies are big on calories. At a whopping 750 calories per cookie, you might just want to share this treat with someone," MSN states about the change and new cookies.

You can add churros to the list of popular items you can no longer buy in New York State in 2024. See the full list below:

