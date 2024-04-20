Bail Reform: Upstate New York White Collar Crime Suspects Arrested, Released

Two men accused of "white collar" crimes in the Hudson Valley were arrested.

On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta announced two men were arrested by the multi-agency Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force.

Orange County Officials Announce Insurance Fraud Arrests by Multi-Agency White Collar Crime Task Force

"I am proud of the work our Joint White-Collar Crime Task Force has accomplished since its inception," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta stated. "They work on time-consuming cases that often get overlooked as civil matters. Insurance fraud is a crime that affects all of us."

The White Collar Crime Task Force looks into public corruption and financial crimes including crimes involving public integrity, public corruption, and ethics violations; embezzlement and other complex theft cases, crimes against revenue; wage theft and labor law violations.

Florida Man and Maybrook Man Charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Related Charges

Hunter Diaz, 26, of Port Richey Florida, and Bryan Dunn, 51, of Maybrook, are accused of taking over $30,000 in workers' compensation checks intended for Dunn’s mother who had previously died.

“The innocent victims of crimes like these are hard-working members of our community who ultimately foot the bill for rising insurance premiums,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said.

Not Bail Eligible In New York State

According to the Orange County DA's office, the charges aren't bail-eligible, so both were released with an appearance ticket to return to the Village of Maybrook court on a later date.

