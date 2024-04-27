Alert: 12 Wanted Criminals Are ‘Armed & Dangerous’ In New York

Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Authorities hope you may recognize someone from this "Most Wanted" list.

These 12 Wanted Criminals Are Considered "Armed & Dangerous," Ties To Hudson Valley

Take a look and see if you can help police across New York State capture these "wanted" criminals.

New York's "Most Wanted Fugitives"

All of the above individuals are wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations.

"They should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS," the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision warns.

All 12 are designated as New York State's Office of Special Investigations "Most Wanted Fugitives."

Never Try To Apprehend Yourself, What To Do If You See Any Of Them

Officials warn "NEVER" attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you see any of these fugitives call 911 and report it to police along with the location.

"If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information," the OSI states.

