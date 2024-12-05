What Do The Big Stars on New York Barns Mean?

You can see beautiful farms and barns when driving along backroads in New York state. Did you notice that most of these barns don prominent stars in different colors? They aren't just pretty decorations, each one has meaning.

Why Do Barns in New York State Have Large Stars?

They are actually known as primitive stars and are usually made out of metal. They were mainly seen on the side of barns of farmers of German descent. They are said to bring good luck to the farmers and their land. It is similar to hanging a horseshoe inside a home or business for good luck.

Each Barn Star Has a Different Meaning According to Its Color

Red Barn Star

This star signifies emotion and passion.

Green Barn Star

Green signifies fertility and luck with growth on the farm.

Brown Barn Star

This star signifies friendship and strength while recognizing Mother Earth.

Black Barn Star

This star represents protection.

White Barn Star

The white barn star signifies purity.

What is The History of the Barn Star?

Farmers used to paint them right on their barns. Germans believed that the star would ward off evil and help their farms prosper. Then in the 30s and 40s, they were made out of heavy metal roofing tiles to give a rusty appearance. Then hung on the sides of the barns. The barn stars are still thought of as good luck and many people buy them to hang inside their homes as decor according to wide-open country.