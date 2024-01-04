Upstate New York Town’s Name Among Most Awkward In the WORLD

We have so many weird and dirty-sounding town names here in the state of New York, but there is one that rises above the rest that is one of the 30 most awkward in the WORLD.

Now before we get to the New York town that made Travel A Lot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World," let's check out some other gems that also received this honor.

Weiner, Arkansas

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Maybe this one would be less awkward if Bun was the next town over.

Climax, Georgia

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

We also have a Climax here in New York, but since we are featuring a way more awkward town from NY here, we will show Climax, Georgia, ahem, some love.

Bastardo, Italy

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

There were some really awkward names too from across the pond, including Bastardo, Italy.

Condom, France

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

There is no "protection" from awkward town names in France.

So now let's get to the New York entry on this top 30 list. There are actually several Empire State town names qualified for this list like Butternuts, Feura Bush, Cumminsville, and so many more.

But I am sure you have a good idea which local town made this list...

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Coxsackie, New York

Is there any town name more awkward than Coxsackie? That's why it is a no-brainer that this one made Travel Alot's list of the "30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities In the World." Now, maybe if outsiders knew how it is actually pronounced it would not be here - but even with that knowledge, it still just LOOKS awkward.

Now if you want to feel even more awkward, you can see full list of crazy awkward names here.

Watch Country Star Chris Young Try To Pronounce "Coxsackie"