In November, Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Mayoral race in one of the most shocking elections the city had ever seen. He won on his promises to help the city with things the residents desperately needed, and he's been doing his best to uphold those.

He can't do it all alone, though, and the state's capital is about to play a pivotal role in how successful the rest of his term is...

Mamdani's Heading to Albany

We may be outside of his jurisdiction, but everything Mamdani wants to do with NYC starts here in Albany. To accomplish the things he wants to do, from universal childcare to free busses, he needs funding from the Capital.

Mamdani and Hochul raise their hands together at an event Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images loading...

He's already built a repertoire with Governor Kathy Hochul, but friendliness will only get you so far. He needs money, and that's where Wednesday, February 11th comes into play.

Tin Cup Day

The 11th is also known as "Tin Cup Day" in the Capital Region. It's when mayors across the state of New York descend on the Capital to ask for funding for various projects. Obviously, Mamdani's visit will carry weight, he's been the focus on national media since his election, but the rest of New York needs this too.

If there's something your city wants done, it usually has to go through the Capital this week. Sometimes you'll get more than you asked for, and sometimes you get less, but your pitch better be perfect because if not, you're getting nothing and you'll like it.

