These Upstate NY Colleges Among Worst in America!

There are many colleges and universities to choose from across the United States. Before you decide, check this list because fifty-plus colleges are listed, and three of the worst are located in Upstate New York.

According to avacadoposts.com, the list of the worst colleges and universities was based on high tuition costs, low graduation rates, and return on investment. This simply means that students who have attended these institutions have high debt and degrees that don't always lead to a career.

Here Are The Upstate NY Colleges That Meet The Criteria of Worst in U.S.

#49 Hartwick College-Oneonta, NY

The graduation rate is only fifty-eight percent and students face a yearly tuition of $48, 120. This is higher than the salary they would receive after graduation.

#18 Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY

Skidmore College is a liberal arts and art school with a graduation rate of eighty-nine percent. Although the graduation rate is high, the yearly tuition is over $50,000. The campus life and academic reputation make it appealing. But earning potential after graduation is low.

#10 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has a graduation rate of just fifty-seven percent not to mention the very high tuition costs. The average debt is $32, 600 and fewer than six of out ten students that graduate are lopsided with the financial burden of attending and their potential employment. There are also a lot of complaints about the campus facilities and stern academic requirements.