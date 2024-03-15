St. Patrick’s Weekend Crackdown! STOP-DWI Across NY State

To bring awareness to the dangers of drunk and impaired driving, law enforcement across New York State is participating in the STOP-DWI campaign. You will also see police out in full force across the Capital Region this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Canva Canva loading...

The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign or HVEC is underway!

Because of the number of celebrations during St. Patrick's Day weekend, impaired and drunk driving is more prevalent. This is why counties across the state are participating in the STOP-DWI HVEC campaign. The campaign runs from Friday, March 15th through March 17th. It is an effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths.

Canva Canva loading...

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says to be smart.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is known for revelry and the luck of the Irish. Making a plan in advance to have a sober ride home is key to making this holiday weekend one to remember for the right reasons.

saratoga county sheriff Facebook page Saratoga County Sheriff's Facebook page loading...

STOP-DWI HVEC Campaign is An Ongoing Initiative

New York State law enforcement along with the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee runs this program many times throughout the year. It runs during other holidays including Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, the end of summer, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the holiday season, and Super Bowl weekend.

Canva Canva loading...

If You Are Going to Drink, Make A Plan!

New York State law enforcement reminds those who will be celebrating this St. Patrick's Day weekend to have a sober plan. You can download the mobile app, "Have a Plan" and you can find a safe ride home.

Canva Canva loading...