Sheriffs Take 10 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATV’S Off the Streets in Albany

Step in the Right Direction

Last week, 18-year-old UAlbany student Alexa Kropf was struck by a dirt bike, suffering life-altering injuries. Now, thanks to the Albany Sheriff's Office, at least 10 of these illegal dirt bikes are off Albany streets.

It's a step in the right direction and one that may ease people's minds in the city of Albany. As for the young UAlbany student, Kropf is currently still at Albany Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Sheriffs Take 10 Dirt Bikes Off the Street

According to a report from News 10 ABC, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office ran an illegal dirt bike/motorcycle detail in Albany County on Thursday, leading to the seizure of 10 illegal motorbikes and 21 traffic violations while arresting two people for aggravated unlicensed operation.

As a resident who lives near Washington Park, when the weather gets warmer, the morons on dirt bikes come out, and these idiots on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs rip through the city, traveling in large packs with seemingly no regard for any person or any law.

Illegal ATVs and Dirt Bikes taken off of Albany Streets, 518-news, 518news, Albany New York Problem with Dirt Bikes Man on an illegal ATV pops a wheelie on Lark Street in Albany. Photo: Brian Cody TSM Albany loading...

It's Been a Long Time Coming in Albany

I remember eating outside at a little restaurant on Lark Street last summer. Most of the tables and chairs were relatively away from the actual street, but one couple was seated at a table just a foot or so from the road. Normally, that's not an unsafe place to be but Lark Street in the spring and summer is different.

You can hear them coming from five blocks away, and the people riding on these dirt bikes will do anything to get around cars, even if that means driving on sidewalks. They pop wheelies while zooming around traffic, and are arrogant about it. I've seen them flip off police officers while they speed on by.

As far as the couple goes, thankfully, they heeded my warning and moved away from the danger zone, but it's stuff like this that makes me think that someday I will bear witness to seeing someone get obliterated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Alexa Kropf, as we wish for her speedy and full recovery.

