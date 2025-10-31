In 1985, Doc Brown created a time machine. He infused the engine of a DeLorean with the radioactive substance Plutonium, allowing his best friend, Marty McFly, to travel back to the year 1955. You all know the rest.

Since then, radioactive powered cars have been something of a pipe dream. It seems one Capital Region man wanted to follow in Doc Brown's footsteps, however.

Get our free mobile app

Crash with a School Bus

On the morning of Monday, October 27th, a crash was reported on Route 145 in Rensselaerville. When New York State Police arrived, they found two vehicles: a totaled SUV flipped on its side and a school bus with significant damage.

According to reports, the driver of the SUV, Curtis L. Williams, was driving fast, crossed into the northbound lane, and struck the Middleburgh Central School District bus. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured, including the two adults and five children on the school bus. Williams and one of the children reported minor injuries but neither asked for a ride to the hospital.

Radioactive Material Found

As the Tri-Village Volunteer Fire Company looked through the wreckage, they found something terrifying: two packages labelled "Radioactive Material" inside Williams' car. Williams states he had no knowledge of the packages.

A canister of radioactive material Credit: Canva loading...

New York State Hazmat team worked carefully to remove the packages while the children were moved to the local firehouse out of an abundance of caution. Williams now faces second-degree reckless endangerment, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and vehicle and traffic violations. No information about the Radioactive Material has been released.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rolls Through The Capital Region For a Great Cause It had been three years since the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled through the Capital Region. It made three stops; Mechanicville, Saratoga Springs, and Fort Edward. The first was Mechanicville on a rainy Sunday night. This is where I enjoyed the festive holiday train. They are traveling across the country to 106 stops. At each stop, they play live music and collect donations for the local food banks. Country Artist Lindsay Ell was the musical entertainment and she was awesome. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train also presented the Mechanicville Community Center with a check for $3500 to help restock the food bank. Even though the weather wasn't ideal, a couple of hundred families joined the fun. Gallery Credit: Chrissy Cavotta Townsquare Media

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. cc Gallery Credit: NY Lottery-cc