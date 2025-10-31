Upstate New York School Bus Hit By Car With Radioactive Material
In 1985, Doc Brown created a time machine. He infused the engine of a DeLorean with the radioactive substance Plutonium, allowing his best friend, Marty McFly, to travel back to the year 1955. You all know the rest.
Since then, radioactive powered cars have been something of a pipe dream. It seems one Capital Region man wanted to follow in Doc Brown's footsteps, however.
Crash with a School Bus
On the morning of Monday, October 27th, a crash was reported on Route 145 in Rensselaerville. When New York State Police arrived, they found two vehicles: a totaled SUV flipped on its side and a school bus with significant damage.
According to reports, the driver of the SUV, Curtis L. Williams, was driving fast, crossed into the northbound lane, and struck the Middleburgh Central School District bus. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured, including the two adults and five children on the school bus. Williams and one of the children reported minor injuries but neither asked for a ride to the hospital.
Radioactive Material Found
As the Tri-Village Volunteer Fire Company looked through the wreckage, they found something terrifying: two packages labelled "Radioactive Material" inside Williams' car. Williams states he had no knowledge of the packages.
New York State Hazmat team worked carefully to remove the packages while the children were moved to the local firehouse out of an abundance of caution. Williams now faces second-degree reckless endangerment, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and vehicle and traffic violations. No information about the Radioactive Material has been released.
