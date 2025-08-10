Dave Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed pizza czar, rolled into Fort Edward, a quiet town in Washington County, and walked out of Stumpy’s Pizza with a smile and a surprisingly high pizza score.

Portnoy Visits Stumpy's in Ft. Edward

Portnoy, who has reviewed thousands of pizza joints across the country, stays committed to doing his "One Bite" pizza reviews and is always on the hunt for a tasty slice to try, leading him to Stumpy's Pizzeria, a locally owned spot that's been around for about 10 years.

Before he dug in, El Prez admitted he wasn’t exactly sure where he was, mistakenly referring to the Upstate NY town as “Ft. Edwards.” However, he did compliment the community for its heartfelt veteran tributes that line the streets.

After explaining that Fort Edward is about 20 to 25 minutes outside of Saratoga, he dug into a piping hot slice and was immediately impressed with its firmness and lack of flop.

Shirtless Fan Makes an Appearance

The review was briefly interrupted by a shirtless fan watching from across the street. The man appeared to snap a photo of Portnoy, then threw up a peace sign and wandered off into the small-town chaos.

As for the pizza? “It’s good,” Portnoy said. “To me, this is 7.6 pizza.” On his One Bite app, Stumpy's pizza had already earned an even 8.0 based on around 30 reviews. Portnoy admitted he could’ve gone a little higher himself—maybe a 7.8 or 7.9—putting it in elite company.

“It’s one of those pizza places where, if it’s your hometown spot, you never really need to go anywhere else,” he said. “It gets the job done 100 percent of the time.”

