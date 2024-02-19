Popular Restaurant in Saratoga Springs Makes Heavy-Hearted Announce

Restaurant in Saratoga Closing its Doors

We never like posting articles about places in the Capital Region that have been forced to close their doors, but this one came as a bit of a shock, and we'll be sad to see it go.

Without any explanation, a very popular upscale restaurant in the heart of Saratoga Springs announced on Monday that they're closing for good.

30 Lake is Closing

Monday morning, 30 Lake, formerly Fish, a fine dining seafood restaurant located in downtown Saratoga Springs announced "with a heavy heart" the decision to close their doors.

Here's the heavy-hearted message that appeared on their Facebook page Monday morning:

"Thank You, Saratoga community and loyal 30 Lake customers, due to circumstances beyond our control, and with a heavy heart, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our doors. It has truly been an honor to serve you. Thank you for the support, loyalty, and kindness over the years, we will cherish the memories we have made with you over the years." - Jodi 30 Lake Facebook



The 30 Lake website, and any links back to the restaurant, have been disabled and it appears as though this closing is effective immediately.

30 Lake, an upscale seafood restaurant opened in June 2016 and got strong reviews right away, establishing itself as one of the premiere restaurants in the Capital Region.

Back in 2018, the restaurant on the first floor of the Pavilion Grand Hotel on Lake Avenue was "transferred" from restaurateur Angelo Mazzone to Ron Farber and Jodi Leuchten, the owners of R & R Kitchen and Bar on Phila Street.

