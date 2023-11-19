Gift Card Scams are on the Rise in NY

Police in New York told residents they're seeing an increase in gift card scams, and in some instances, tricky scammers are posing as Spectrum workers.

Police say that once a scammer gets your money, you're more than likely not getting it back - and they laid out the red flag warning signs to prevent it from happening to you.

5 NY counties about an hour or two south of Albany, were affected.

According to a press release by the NYSP, the 5 counties affected were Essex, Hamilton, Franklin, Clinton, and St. Lawrence and the "Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeing an increase in high-volume scams regarding gift cards."

Gift card scam in New York, New York Gift Card Scam, 518-news, 518news, Upstate NY News loading...

\Here's How the Scam Works

According to the press release, scam artists are posing as Spectrum workers and requesting people to pay their bills with gift cards.

The caller in most scenarios will advise the victim to get a specific amount of money in gift cards.

The victim will purchase the gift card and then read the information on the back of the gift card to the caller or send the bar code on the back of the gift card to the caller.

The money on the gift card is siphoned off.

These gift card increments could be anywhere from $50-$500. Once the caller receives this information, the money is transferred, and the victim is out of the money.

NYS Police Explain How to Prevent It

If you receive a call from someone asking for money, or in this case, about a gift card, proceed with caution.

State Police remind people to always verify the caller’s identity, and if you can, check with the customer service representatives of that company by calling them to see if it's legit. In most cases, these scammers are from outside of the country.

Also, the State Police said to never send gift cards, gift card numbers, money transfers, or cash. Adding that, once the scammer receives it, it is gone.

The 9 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Capital Region, Ranked! Ever since Chic-Fil-A added two more restaurants in the Capital Region, there's been a lot of "clucking" in our area about who has the "best-tasting" chicken sandwich.

We decided to post the question on our various social media platforms, and the results were pretty interesting.

For the purpose of our survey, we didn't care if it was made at a local mom-and-pop style pub, tavern, or restaurant or if it was made by a multi-billion dollar national chain.

If Capital Region residents knew of a place that builds a delicious, golden-fried chicken sandwich, we wanted to hear about it.

Here are the Top 9 Chicken Sandwiches of the Capital Region, Ranked! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

5 Upstate New York Cities Named Friendliest In New York State New York sometimes is viewed as a rude state, and maybe deservedly so at times. But, for the most part - there is plenty of FRIENDLY in the Empire State and plenty of good people passing along kindness every day. The friendly is ever present at these 5 Upstate New York state - recently named the friendliest in the state by WorldAtlas . And they are not only the friendliest, but among the most beautiful as well! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff