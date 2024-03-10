Playful Paradise: Upstate NY Museum Ranks Among Best in US for Pop Culture Fun!

There is a destination in Upstate New York that is fun for all ages and educational too. Now it is being recognized as one of the coolest museums in the country. This museum celebrates fun and games from our childhood. I have been there several times and completely agree!

The Strong Museum Facebook page The Strong Museum Facebook page loading...

The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester was voted as one of the top 10 pop culture museums in the United States by USA Today's 10 Best!

The Strong Museum Facebook page The Strong Museum Facebook page loading...

It came in at number three on the list and in my opinion, it should be number one. This museum is fun for all and is filled with toys, games, playtime activities, and so many interactive exhibits, that you could spend days having a blast. It's an awesome mix of nostalgia and fun.

The Strong Museum Facebook page The Strong Museum Facebook page loading...

My favorite is the outdoor Hasbro Game Park. This is where you can be inside a larger-than-life exhibit of your favorite board games.

The Strong Museum Facebook page The Strong Museum Facebook page loading...

The Strong Museum of Play is the home to the National Toy Hall of Fame. This is where toys of the past are inducted to live in infamy as the best toys of our childhood. They display them proudly. There is everything from Pez Dispensers to Cabbage Patch Kids.

Dream Toys 2012 - Launch Photocall Getty Images loading...

The USA Today's 10 Best mentions that visitors rave about the Pinball Playfields, Reading Adventureland, Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden, and Hasbro Game Park.

The Strong Museum Facebook page The Strong Museum Facebook page loading...

I highly recommend taking the trip out to Rochester and checking out this amazing Museum of Play. You won't be disappointed. It will take you back to your childhood while inspiring your kids. For more information about hours and admission, click HERE.