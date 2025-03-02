One Of The Oldest Log Cabins In The USA Is In Upstate New York

The Great History of New York State

Much of New York State is steeped in rich history. Take a drive just about anywhere throughout this great state, and you'll see markers that signify where something has been nationally registered and deemed historic.

The Adsit Cabin was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

They usually include buildings, structures, and objects significant in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering, etc.

One of the Oldest Log Cabins in the World

If you drive a few hours north of Albany to Willsboro, New York, you'll see the Adsit Cabin, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

The Adsit Cabin, located in the Adirondacks at 852 Point Road, Willsboro, NY, was said to have been built by a man named Samuel Adsit in the late 1700s and is believed to be one of the oldest log cabins in the United States that still exists in its original location.

Who Was Samuel Adsit?

According to sources, Samuel Adsit was an American Revolutionary War veteran who built the cabin for his family of 16 when he moved to Willsboro Point following the war. According to town historian records, the cabin was built around 1790, making it one of the oldest in the country that remains in its original location.

Standing the Test of Time

According to sources, the family passed the cabin down for many years. The property was eventually purchased by a man named Dr. Earl Van DerWerker with the intent to turn it into a “summer camp,” but after a few of the buildings were torn down, the cabin was discovered.

The cabin has since been given over to the Town of Willsboro and is open to the public as an "example of a traditional log cabin from the Adirondacks."

The Adsit Cabin is still in good condition, considering its age, and visitors can experience it along with some of the original farming equipment and interior furnishings from the Adsit family.

