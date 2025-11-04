Upstate New York Winter Forecast Says “Get Your Shovels Ready”

Now that the calendar has turned to November and we have set our clocks back, the pending start of the Winter season is really starting to feel real.

Our mornings are chilly, and the first flakes of the season have fallen at higher elevations. All the signals are telling us to get ready for the cold and snow coming our way over the next few months

Read More: Albany's Ten Biggest Snowstorms Of All-Time

So as we stock up on rock salt and tune up our snowblowers, what are forecasters predicting for winter 2025-25 here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York?

Accuweather Reveals Winter Weather Outlook

An Alberta Clipper Storm Brings More Snow To Northern New York State Getty Images loading...

Winter is going to winter in New York.

The forecasters at AccuWeather have revealed their outlook, and they say "get your shovels ready" as the season can be bookended with big snowmakers with potential Nor'easters during the first and last few weeks of winter.

Accuweather meteorologist Palu Pastolek says, "It can be an intense stormy winter" for the Northeast, which should see more snow this year, including New York City. At the same time, we can expect temperatures right along the lines of New York's typical seasonal averages.

While last year brought our coldest stretch of weather in over a decade, our last few winters have really been a mixed bag with below-average snowfall and above-average temperatures.

The one thing we can predict in Upstate New York is that the weather WILL BE unpredictable. So it always goes back to the old adage: be prepared for whatever lies ahead!

The Capital Region's Worst Roads To Drive In The Snow Driving in the Capital Region can be a chore in the warmer months. But during the winter, there are some roads local drivers would rather avoid. That applies when the snow falls and in some cases when our wintertime nemesis, pool-sized potholes, begin reproducing like rabbits! Here are the worst Capital Region roads to navigate while driving in the snow according to YOU. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

See The 10 Biggest April Snowfalls In Albany History [RANKED] In Upstate New York, you can never feel fully secure that snow is completely done until late spring. While we usually do not see a ton of snow in April, it is not unheard of. And if history tells us anything, a big April snowstorm is always possible. We have had a few April doozies over the years, and here are the top 10 April snowfalls on record in Albany according to the National Weather Service. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff