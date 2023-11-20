This Small New York Town Is the Snowiest Place In The State
Which New York city or town is the state's snowiest? The answer may surprise you!
Pretty much anywhere in New York State from the Catskills north and west, every city and town is a snowy one. Anywhere in these regions we have high average yearly snowfall totals, and the potential is always there for a blockbuster storm!
What Is The Average Yearly Snowfall In Various Areas Of New York?
According to the NY Ski Blog average snowfall map, yearly snowfall in these areas can range anywhere from 50 to 200 inches depending on where you are, with areas near the lakes and in the Adirondacks getting the highest snowfall totals.
The Snowiest Place In New York Will Surprise You!
Maybe like me, the first city that comes to mind as New York's snowiest is Buffalo or Rochester with their proximity to the Great Lakes. Both average nearly 100 inches of snow per year according to the National Weather Service! They get tons of snow and would be great guesses, but it is a small town to the east of Syracuse that gets the nod as the state's snowiest place.
A to Z Animals Says THIS Is New York's Snowiest Place
Can you believe the average snowfall in New York's snowiest place is 132 inches per year?!? That's 11 feet of snow per year!
So exactly where does all of this snow fall?
The Town of Ava in Oneida County, which is about 60 miles northeast of Syracuse, is New York's snowiest place according to A to Z Animals. If you look at a map, you can see WHY this is New York's snowiest place as it lies in a lake effect snow path from both Lake Ontario and Lake Oneida!
The Aftermath Of Winter Storm Elliot In Buffalo and WNY
Gallery Credit: Cameron Coats
10 Largest Snowfalls On Record In Albany
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Albany's Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff