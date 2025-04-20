Food Experts Say Historic Upstate New York Restaurant Is Best In US

A cozy Upstate New York restaurant has been named among the nation's best by the experts at Food & Wine.

What Makes A Great Restaurant?

First and foremost, stunning cuisine is always at the top of the list. If it doesn't pass the taste test, it doesn't pass muster. Visually appealing dish presentation also ranks high on the requirements for a great eatery along with an inviting atmosphere.

According to well-respected foodies, an Upstate New York restaurant does it all, making it one of the 15 best nationwide!

Food & Wine Names Top 15 Restaurants In the United States

From Portland, Maine, to Miami to Seattle, the restaurant experts at Food & Wine worked with over 400 'tastemakers' like chefs and writers to find the best eateries in the land based on their feedback.

One of the top 15 in America is in Upstate New York.

Stissing House In Pine Plains Named Best Restaurant In the US

Its home is a tavern that has been in operation for over 240 years, nestled in Dutchess County east of Kingston. Whether you are booking a table for 2 or their barn for 60 people, it has a super warm and cozy atmosphere along with a mouth-watering menu.. All these characteristics make Stissing House #10 on Food & Wine's list of the 15 best restaurants in the country.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the stunning eatery:

At Stissing House...Chef Clare de Boer has taken up residence at one of the oldest taverns in America, with a history that dates to 1782. Drive up for a weekend of leaf peeping in upstate New York, and start with a drink by the fire before getting cozy in the candlelit dining room. The daily changing menu features simple pleasures...but the real treats are roasted over the wood fire, like dayboat scallops cooked over the coals, or a suckling pig crisped up until crackling.

The Stissing House's hearty menu offers everything from unique steak and seafood plates to expertly crafted game dishes. All in an atmosphere that will bring you back to a simpler time: it is a must-visit for the Upstate New York foodie!

