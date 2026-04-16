It's time to start planning those summer vacations. Whether you're hitting the road with the family or going it alone, you may want to take a look at the list of the best summer travel destinations in the country. There is one in Upstate New York that made the list.

According to USA Today, travel experts have nominated twenty cities and towns across the country that are the best summer travel destinations. The list includes Boston, San Diego, Chicago, Ocean City, and Philadelphia. The only Upstate New York State city to make this list is in the Capital Region. It's Saratoga Springs.

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Saratoga Springs

If you have ever been to Saratoga Springs in the summertime, you know that there is something special about the area. If you grew up here, as I did, you also appreciate its charm and rich history.

What Makes Saratoga A Summer Destination?

In the summer months, the Saratoga Race Course is a highlight for the city, and tourists come from all over the world. Of course, there is the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), which hosts a variety of concerts and events in a beautiful amphitheater set inside Saratoga State Park.

There are several activities too. You can enjoy boating, kayaking, and more on Saratoga Lake and the Sacandaga River. It truly is a great place to visit in the summer.

If you would like to vote for Saratoga Springs to be in the top ten for the best summer tourist destinations, you can vote HERE.