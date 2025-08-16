Where Does New York Rank Among The Best States To Live?

While life in any state certainly is not perfect, each has its own unique characteristics that make it a great place to live. Cost of living, quality of education, natural beauty, and so many other factors come into play when adding up the quality of life factor.

The experts at Wallethub set out to determine just that: the states with the best quality of life, the best ones to call home. They looked at factors like cost of living, local economies, education, health, overall quality of life, and safety to score the best states to live in nationwide. And while affordability may not be one of the pros of living in New York, several of these factors led to a very favorable ranking on Wallethub's list!

New York Ranked among the Top 10 States To Live In!

So where does New York land on WalltHub's list?

The Empire State ranks at a very solid ninth on WalletHub's best states to live in. While New York ranked near the bottom in affordability at #47 nationwide, solid scores in economy (#23) and education & health (#23) elevate the Empire State into the top 10!

